The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday, May 28, in its weekly weather forecast (May 27-31) for several districts of Maharashtra. The weather agency has projected heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city on Wednesday. Additionally, IMD has issued a green alert for the maximum city from May 29 to May 31. During this period, Mumbai is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Thane for May 28 and an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Wednesday. According to Windy, Mumbai will receive 0.2 to 1.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, May 28. Mumbai Receives 106 Mm Rains in 24 Hours; IMD Forecasts Moderate to Heavy Showers.

IMD's Weather Forecast for Mumbai and Other Districts of Maharashtra

Weather forecast for Mumbai. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

