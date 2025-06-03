The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai city and suburbs are expected to have a partly cloudy sky with a chance of light to moderate rain today, June 3. The civic body also said Mumbai city recorded 6.51 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the western suburbs received 3.64 mm. On the other hand, the eastern suburbs received 2.96 mm of rain. BMC Scraps Plan to Procure Robotic Lifebuoys Made in Turkey Amid Row Over Ankara’s Support to Pakistan.

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Today

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

