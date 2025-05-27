The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane for Tuesday, May 27. According to the weather agency, Mumbai and Thane are likely to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Tuesday. In its weather forecast till May 30, IMD has issued a green alert for Palghar, an orange alert for Raigad and a red alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for May 27. Besides, the weather agency has projected a yellow alert for Mumbai on May 28, and a green alert on May 29 and 30. Mumbai Rains: Occupants Escape Unharmed As Tree Falls on Car at Parking Lot of CSMT Station Premises Due to Strong Winds (Watch Video).

IMD's Weather Forecast for Mumbai and Other Districts of Maharashtra

Weather forecast for Mumbai. (Photo credits: IMD)

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

