Mumbai Records Hottest Day This Season:

27 Mar, Mumbai Santacruz Met Observatory recorded 40.9 rpt 40.9°C as maximum temperature,is so far the season's highest & crossed 40°C too.

Colaba Met Observatory recorded 38°C as Tmax today.

As mentioned earlier March rather famous for extreme Tmax in city, it proved again. TC pic.twitter.com/hQhR25E7Kq

— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 27, 2021

