A major mishap was averted in Mumbai today, May 18, as a 6-inch portion of an under-construction road caved in at Bhayandar East. The portion of the road, which was reportedly near a school that was closed due to vacation, and sank to at least 20 feet during the early hours of Sunday. Upon receiving the information, Mumbai police reached the spot and closed other roads to prevent any tragedies and diverted traffic. The road that caved in was constructed by RNA builders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported following this incident. Mumbai Road Cave-In Videos: Road Caves In at Intersection in Dadar; No Injuries Reported.

Bhayandar Road Sinks 20 Feet

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝟐𝟎 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 | 6 inch thick cement road build by RNA Builders caved in & major incident was avoided as school touching the construction was on Vacation pic.twitter.com/SwqasOV8MO — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 18, 2025

Under-Construction Road Collapses in Mumbai

After the landslide that occurred in Bhayandar on Saturday, the cemented road at the same location also collapsed this morning... The incident was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/WxYjxZYz04 — Amit R Tiwari (@NBT_AMIT) May 18, 2025

