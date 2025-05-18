A major mishap was averted in Mumbai today, May 18, as a 6-inch portion of an under-construction road caved in at Bhayandar East. The portion of the road, which was reportedly near a school that was closed due to vacation, and sank to at least 20 feet during the early hours of Sunday. Upon receiving the information, Mumbai police reached the spot and closed other roads to prevent any tragedies and diverted traffic. The road that caved in was constructed by RNA builders. Fortunately, no injuries were reported following this incident. Mumbai Road Cave-In Videos: Road Caves In at Intersection in Dadar; No Injuries Reported.

