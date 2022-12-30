Western Railway has scheduled eight special local trains on the occasion of New Year ’s Eve for the benefit of commuters. These special trains will be operational from midnight December 31 to January 1, 2023. These trains will include 4 in down direction from Churchgate to Virar, and 4 trains in up direction from Virar to Churchgate. Mumbai: BEST to Operate 50 Additional Buses on New Year’s Eve, Check Routes and Other Details

Mumbai New Year 2023:

Mumbai | Western Railway will run eight special local trains from midnight of 31st December, 2022 to 1st January, 2023 including 4 trains in down direction from Churchgate to Virar, and 4 trains in up direction from Virar to Churchgate: Western Railway PRO — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)