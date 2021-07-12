My warm greetings to all countrymen, especially all the devotees in Odisha, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, lives of all countrymen remain full of happiness, prosperity & health: President Ram Nath Kovind.

