RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the inauguration of the Dharm Jagran Nyas building in Nagpur on Wednesday, August 6, called Hinduism a universal religion essential for global peace. Emphasising the relevance of Hindu philosophy in today's turbulent world, he said, "The entire world needs this 'Dharm' today." Bhagwat added, "The world does not know how to live while managing its diversities, and hence so many conflicts are going on." Urging people to respect all spiritual paths, he stated, "All paths lead to the same place. Do not fight over the paths. Do not try to forcibly change someone else's path." Bharat Must Remain Bharat, It Should Not Be Translated, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Video).

‘Don’t Fight Over Paths’: Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur Event

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "... All paths lead to the same place. Do not fight over the paths. Do not try to forcibly change someone else's path... The world does not know how to live together harmoniously among diversity, which is why there are… pic.twitter.com/xbZv3obZsh — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)