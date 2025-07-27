Kochi, July 27: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Bharat is not just a name but a civilisational symbol that must not be altered or translated. According to Bhagwat, the global respect India commands today is rooted in its original identity as Bharat.

Speaking at an event in Kochi, Bhagwat said, "Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India that is Bharat,' is true. But Bharat is Bharat, and that is why, while writing and speaking, we should keep Bharat as Bharat... Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the rule of thumb..." ‘Leaders Should Retire at 75’, Says Mohan Bhagwat, Sparking Speculations; Congress Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi and RSS Chief (Watch Video).

He also highlighted Bharat's long-standing values of peace, non-violence, and spiritual leadership, saying the nation has never pursued expansionism or exploitation, unlike other powers in history.

"Viksit Bharat, Vishwa Guru Bharat, will not be the cause of war even now and will never exploit. We have gone from Mexico to Siberia; we walked on foot, and we went in small boats. We did not invade anyone's territory and ruin it. We did not usurp anyone's kingdom. We taught everyone civilisation. You see the tradition of Indian knowledge. The root of the tradition is in that truth. The truth of the unity of the whole world..." he stated. ‘RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Leads Sangh, Not Hinduism’: Swami Ramabhadracharya on Temple-Mosque Controversy (Watch Video).

Transitioning to the subject of education, the RSS chief said that while acquiring skills is important, the core purpose of learning should be rooted in self-reliance and social responsibility. "One small intention behind getting education is to be able to stand on your own in your life and to be able to keep your family intact..." Bhagwat said.

Quoting Yogi Arvind, Bhagwat said the revival of Sanatan Dharma is closely linked to the emergence of a Hindu nation--a vision, he claimed, that is increasingly relevant in the present world.

"Yogi Arvind said that it is God's will for the Sanatan Dharma to rise and for the rise of Sanatan Dharma, the rise of the Hindu nation is inevitable. These are his words, and we see that today's world needs this vision. Therefore, we will have to first understand what Bharat is..." The RSS Chief addressed the gathering at Njana Sabha, an education conclave organised by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, where he underlined the need to root India's education system in its civilisational values and identity.

