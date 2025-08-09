A portion of an under-construction structure collapsed in Maharashtra's Nagpur today, August 9. According to news agency ANI, the portion of the under-construction structure collapsed during the construction of a gate located on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur. Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam confirmed the incident. He said that a few construction workers were reportedly trapped. "No casualties have been reported so far. NDRF and Police have initiated a rescue operation," he added. Fact Check: Did a Drunk Army Jawan Injure 30 People in Nagpur Road Rage Incident? Indian Army Denies Civilian Injury Claim, Says Soldier Was Assaulted.

Portion of Under-Construction Structure Collapses in Nagpur

Maharashtra | Portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the construction of a gate located on Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur. A few construction workers reportedly trapped. No casualties have been reported so far. NDRF and Police have initiated a… — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

