In a tragic accident, a state transport bus caught fire near the Shinde-Palse toll plaza on Nashik-Pune Highway in Nashik. The cause of the fire is unknown. At least three people died while several were severely injured in the mishap. The injured people were rushed to the nearest hospital. More details are awaited. Maharashtra Bus Fire: ST Bus Catches Fire in Amravati’s Pimpalvihir; All 35 Passengers Onboard Safe (Watch Video).

ST Bus Engulfed in Blaze:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)