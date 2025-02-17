In a tragic incident, a youth who was on his way to a job interview was crushed to death after his bike came under a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik. According to the reports, the 22-year-old was going towards Mahindra company from the Bosch company in Nashik MIDC. Unfortunately, he lost balance while overtaking a truck and came under it. The police have detained the truck driver following the incident. More details are awaited. Accident Caught on Camera in Maharashtra: 3 Killed After Truck Veers Off Road After Tyre Burst, Crashes Into Garage on Solapur-Hyderabad Highway (Watch Video).

Nashik Road Accident

