A 23-year-old woman was killed in a horrific road accident in Mhasrul in Maharashtra's Nashik. The incident occurred when a speeding pickup truck rammed into multiple vehicles, including three two-wheelers, an Omni car, and others. The deceased, Jayashree Sonawane, who was riding pillion with her brother Sumit on a two-wheeler, died on the spot due to the impact. The horrifying collision was captured on CCTV, and the video has since gone viral on social media. Nashik Road Accident: 4 Killed, 7 Hurt in Separate Accidents on Mumbai-Agra National Highway in Maharashtra.

Woman Killed As Speeding Pickup Truck Collides With Bike in Maharashtra's Nashik

