The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary. Speaking at Statue of Unity in the event in Gujarat, Home Minister said "Unfortunate that attempts were made to forget Sardar Patel. After Independence, his contributions were never given due respect. He was neither given Bharat Ratna nor proper respect. Situation changed. He was given Bharat Ratna & this world's tallest statue is before us to see".

National Unity Day has a unique importance. Today's #NationalUnityDay is a day of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav...After independence, while leaving, Britishers had conspired to divide into several pieces. #SardarPatel foiled that conspiracy & resolved to make 'akhand Bharat': HM Shah pic.twitter.com/T5m9vqQfV5 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

