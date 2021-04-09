Night Curfew To Be Imposed in Dehradun Between 10 PM to 5 AM From Tomorrow Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

Uttarakhand Cabinet in its meeting today has decided to impose night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits between 10pm to 5am, says State govt's spokesperson "Night curfew will be implemented from tomorrow following the Cabinet order," says Dehradun DM Dr Ashish Srivastava — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

