The Assam government on Saturday announced to impose night curfew from December 26 in the stae due to rising concern over the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The night restrictions will remain in p;lace from 11:30 pm to 6 am. However, these restrictions will not be applicable on December 31.

Here Is the Notification By The Assam Government:

Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, tomorrow onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021: Assam Govt pic.twitter.com/PLytBG3CnE — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

