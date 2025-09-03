Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has pitched strongly for the adoption of 100% bio-ethanol in vehicles, calling it a game-changer for India’s transport sector. Demonstrating his own car, which runs entirely on bio-ethanol and generates 60% electricity, Gadkari said such technology could bring down the average petrol-equivalent cost to just INR 25 per litre. He described the move as a “big revolution” that delivers zero pollution while boosting farmers’ income and cutting crude oil imports. His remarks come amid consumer concerns over mileage loss under the government’s E20 ethanol blending policy. Addressing these worries, Gadkari highlighted that 100% bio-ethanol solutions represent a cleaner, cheaper, and more sustainable alternative, positioning India as a leader in green mobility. Ethanol Blending in Petrol: Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Challenging E20 Policy Rollout and Seeking Ethanol-Free Petrol Option.

Nitin Gadkari Hails Bio-Ethanol as Fuel Revolution

📍𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 | Addressing the 20th Global Sustainability Summit. https://t.co/igTMP1KXA0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 2, 2025

"My vehicle is world's 1st 100% Bio Ethanol operated vehicle, & makes 60% electricity. ~ Avg petrol for this would cost just Rs. 25/Ltr. It does Zero pollution. This is a big revolution." : Union minister Nitin Gadkari BACKS the idea of Ethanol Blending pic.twitter.com/qFVe5OdISa — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) September 2, 2025

