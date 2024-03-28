The Bombay High Court determined that a woman's account of events was prima facie 'unbelievable' and granted bail to a watchman who is accused of raping a domestic helper behind a rock in Juhu Chowpatty, Mumbai, in May 2021. Primarily, it does not seem plausible that the applicant would forcefully engage in sexual relations with the victim on the day of Id-Ul-Fitra in broad daylight at a busy Juhu Chowpatty, given that the victim was a major at the time of the alleged incident. No sane man would believe it, said Justice Prithviraj K Chavan. According to the prosecution, the victim, a housemaid, and the accused, a watchman, became acquaintances. It was stated on May 14, 2021, that he had brought the girl to Juhu Chowpatty, where he had sexually abused her behind some stones, threatening her with severe repercussions, even though she had refused. HC on False Rape Case: False Rape Allegations Cause Humiliation and Damage to Accused, Says Himachal Pradesh High Court While Upholding Acquittal of Four.

Man Accused of Raping Woman at Crowded Juhu Chowpatty Gets Bail

