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Socially Cricket Former Teammates Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra Share Heartwarming Moment Ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 (Watch Video) The camaraderie between the two stems from their shared roots in Delhi cricket, having played together for the state team early in Kohli’s career. Nehra also served as a bowling coach for RCB during Kohli’s tenure as captain.

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Iconic Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra shared a warm reunion on 24 April 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pre-match interaction took place during warm-ups for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), with footage of the pair sharing a hug and laughs quickly gaining traction on social media. The camaraderie between the two stems from their shared roots in Delhi cricket, having played together for the state team early in Kohli’s career. Nehra also served as a bowling coach for RCB during Kohli’s tenure as captain. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra Meet Up

Dilwale Dilli se ❤️💙 Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra remind us what cricket is all about.#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/1jQMWSlWnX pic.twitter.com/7LWSGLSlBw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).