On the occasion of International Nurses Day, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. In his tweet, PM Modi said that the dedication and compassion of nurses are exemplary. "International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations," he said in his tweet.

Check tweet:

Nurses play a vital role in keeping our planet healthy. Their dedication and compassion is exemplary. International Nurses Day is a day to reiterate our appreciation to all nursing staff for their exceptional work even in the most challenging of situations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2022

