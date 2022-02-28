Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, extended his greetings to Kashmiri Pandits on the festival of Herath ahead of Mahashivratri. Maha Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1. Herath 2022: Date, Rituals, Significance - Everything to Know About 'Shivratri' Festival Celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits.

Herath Poshte 2022 Greetings:

Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. May all your prayers on this special day be answered #HerathPoshte — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 28, 2022

