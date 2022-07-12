Ahead of the Presidential Elections, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the opposition should remain alive. "We also have goodwill towards Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha... Earlier we supported Pratibha Patil... not the NDA candidate. We supported Pranab Mukherjee also," he said. Raut also said that Shiv Sena does not take decisions under pressure. He further said that supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP..

Check tweet:

