India on Friday accused Pakistan of using civilian flights as cover during a major aerial assault on military installations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan on May 8. Despite launching the attacks, Pakistan kept its airspace open, endangering civilian aircraft, officials said. According to the Indian military, 300–400 drones were deployed across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek, aiming at key military targets. Many were shot down using kinetic and non-kinetic methods. A Pakistani armed UAV targeting Bhatinda military station was also intercepted. In response, India launched armed drone strikes at four Pakistani air defence sites, destroying at least one radar system. Tensions remain high as investigations and monitoring continue. Massive Aerial Intrusion by Pakistan Foiled: Over 300 Drones Used to Breach Indian Airspace Neutralised, Says India (Watch Video).

Pakistan Used Civilian Flights As Cover During Drone Attack: India

#WATCH | Delhi: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh says, "...Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on 7 May at 08:30 hours in the evening. Pakistan is using civil airliner as a shield, knowing fully well that its… pic.twitter.com/U73YyFYj6h — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

