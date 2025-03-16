Constable Deepak Kumar, who was seen obeying Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tej Pratap Yadav’s instructions to dance in a public place, has been removed from duty. The decision was confirmed by the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna, which stated that another constable has now been deputed in his place. The incident, which went viral on social media, showed Kumar, who was serving as Yadav’s bodyguard, dancing at the MLA’s request. Following public scrutiny, authorities took action, reassigning him and replacing him with another officer. Police officials have not provided further details on whether any additional disciplinary action will be taken against Kumar. ‘Thumka Nahi Lagaoge To Suspend Kar Diye Jaoge’: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav Directs Cop To Dance During Holi Event; Video Goes Viral.

Constable Removed After Following RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s Order

Constable Deepak Kumar (bodyguard), who was seen complying with MLA Tej Pratap Yadav's instructions to dance in a public place, has now been removed, and another constable has now been deputed in place of Deepak Kumar: Office of Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna pic.twitter.com/LLbLlgXClJ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

