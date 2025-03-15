A video of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav from his Holi celebration in Patna has gone viral, showing him ordering a policeman on duty to dance. In the clip, Yadav is heard saying, “Thumka lagao nahi toh suspend kar diye jaoge,” before breaking into a song. The cop eventually raises his hands and joins in. Reacting to the video, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Yadav, calling it a sign of “jungle raj”. He compared it to the past, alleging that Lalu Prasad Yadav made the law “dance to his tunes” when he was CM. Tej Pratap Yadav Pushes RJD Supporter After Nomination of Meesa Bharti at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall, Video Surfaces.

Tej Pratap Yadav Asks Cop to Dance at Holi Event

VIDEO | A policeman was seen dancing on the instruction of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav during Holi celebration at his residence in Patna. #tejpratapyadav #Holi #Patna pic.twitter.com/oCIP0kL03r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2025

