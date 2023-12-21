A man in Telangana narrowly escaped from suffering serious burn injuries after a phone kept inside his shirt pocket exploded. The man identified as Jayaramudu managed to evade burn injuries as the Jio Keypad Phone exploded, creating panic among people. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, Jayaram escaped without any injury. The incident reportedly took place at a crowded vegetable market in Telengana's Gadwala town on Friday, December 21. Mobile Blast in Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh Businessman Suffers Burn Injuries After Premium Brand Cell Phone Explodes in Pocket.

Jio Phone Kept Inside Man's Pocket Explodes:

