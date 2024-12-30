Mumbai, December 30: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, or PM Kisan Yojna, are eagerly awaiting the 19th installment of the scheme. Under the PM Kisan Yojana, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 annually, which is further released in three installments of INR 2,000 each. The 18th installment of the PM Kisan Yojna scheme, launched by the Narendra Modi-led government, was released on October 5. The amount given to eligible farmers is directly transferred to their bank accounts.

Farmers To Receive the 19th Kist of PM Kisan Yojna in February 2025?

According to reports, farmers who are eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are expected to receive the 19th installment or kist of PM Kisan Yojna in the first week of February 2025. However, an official announcement is awaited. So far, the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Yojana have received a total of 18 installments. It must be noted that the installment of the PM Kisan Yojana scheme is released at an interval of about four months. As the last installment or kist, was released in October 2024, the 19th installment is likely to be released in January end or the beginning of February 2025. What Is PM Kisan Yojna 19th Installment Date? Know How To Register and Avail Benefits of This Scheme.

How to Check Beneficiary Status?

Eligible farmers can visit the official website of the PM Kisan Yojana scheme at pmkisan.gov.in to check the beneficiary status. Once on the portal, they can click on the "Beneficiary Status" and enter using their Aadhaar number or account number. Post this, they can check the payment history and eligibility. The PM Kisan Yojana scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2019, came into effect from December 1, 2018. PMAY 2.0: Who Is Eligible? How To Apply for New House Online Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0?.

To avail benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers who have not yet registered can do so by visiting the official portal at pmkisan.gov.in. Farmers are also advised to line their mobile numbers with the PM Kisan Yojana scheme in order to continue receiving funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme.

