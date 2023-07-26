At the newly renovated India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) headquarters in Delhi, which will host the G20 leaders' summit in September this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'hawan' and 'puja' on Wednesday. The ITPO complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination and has a campus area of around 123 acres. At 10 am, Prime Minister Modi began the opening ceremony with 'Hawan Pujan', after which the construction workers engaged in the renovation work of the complex will be honoured. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar (Watch Video).

PM Modi at Revamped ITPO Complex Inauguration Videos

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a Havan & Puja at the new ITPO complex in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CufFlRvZ6m — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a Havan & Puja at the new ITPO complex in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qpc52HOHZH — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)