Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy. In the meeting PM Modi can be seen discussing developments related to the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy which is intensifying in the Arabian Sea. Cyclone Biparjoy has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is traversing the Arabian Sea at present. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Cyclone Biparjoy. High Tide in Mumbai Video: Marine Drive Witnesses High Tidal Waves Due to Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea.

PM Modi Holds Meeting on Cyclone Biparjoy Video

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy. pic.twitter.com/bYVZh9XWwd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

