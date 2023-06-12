Rainfall occurred on Sunday night in several areas in Mumbai and Maharashtra. In the next hours, Cyclone 'Biparjoy', which is now over the southeast Arabian Sea and nearby east-central Arabian Sea, is predicted to move north and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. High winds were also experienced in Mumbai's Marine Drive and the areas around the shoreline as cyclone Biparjoy's intensity increased and delivered rain to the state's western parts. Cyclone Biparjoy Impact: High Tidal Waves Seen in Arabian Sea at Gateway of India in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Marine Drive Witness High Tidal Waves as Biparjoy Intensifies

