The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women military officers who held briefings on India’s cross-border strikes on terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor, joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Monday, May 26. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s parents, Taj Mohammad and Halima Qureshi, welcomed PM Narendra Modi as people lined the streets for the road show that started at Vadodara’s Harni Airport and featured cultural performances. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Dahod Locomotive Manufacturing Workshop Today, Western Railway CPRO Shares Details on Its Production Capacity.

Gujarat: Family members of Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat

