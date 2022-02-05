Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad today to inaugurate the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. At around 5 PM, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad.

See Tweet:

PM Modi will visit Hyderabad today. He'll visit International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad & kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. He'll also dedicate to the nation ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/tBWGzzTArg — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

