Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader to amass a staggering two crore or 20 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel. The Narendra Modi Channel, which features diverse content, has outperformed not only other Indian politicians but also world leaders in terms of the number of subscribers and the amount of video views. PM Narendra Modi Bows to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Calendar Released by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi in Karnataka (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Achieves Another Milestone

PM @narendramodi becomes first world leader whose YouTube Channel reaches 2 crore subscribers. pic.twitter.com/imOaaenq6s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

