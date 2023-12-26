Ahead of the upcoming year 2024, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi released a calendar depicting PM Narendra Modi bowing to the great Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The latter unveiled the calendar during an event in Hubballi on Tuesday, December 26. Notably, the calendar has been issued ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state. It is being seen as an effort to woo the Marathi and Hindu communities in Karnataka. PM Narendra Modi Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg District (Watch Videos).

Prahlad Joshi Releases Calendar Depicting PM Modi Bowing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

#WATCH | Hubballi, Karnataka: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi releases a calendar wherein PM Modi is bowing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pic.twitter.com/FOMkJJWW6C — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

