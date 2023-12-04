Sindhudurg, December 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the Navy Day 2023 celebrations in Sindhudurg and inspected the Guard of Honour at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4th every year.

The Indian Navy will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an 'Operational Demonstration' covering a spectrum of naval operations by ships and aircraft at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort on the western seaboard of India on December 4. 20 warships and 40 aircraft, including the MiG 29K, LCA Navy and MARCOS, will be major attractions on Navy Day. PM Narendra Modi Will Become Prime Minister for Third Time, Says AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal

The event, hosted by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be witnessed from the Tarkarli beach by senior Centre and State government officials, military dignitaries and the local populace. The event aims to celebrate and glorify our rich maritime history and shed light on colonial practises. The fort was built in 1660 by Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets. Indian Navy Ranks to be Renamed As Per Indian Culture, Announces PM Narendra Modi at Navy Day 2023 Celebrations in Sindhudurg (Watch Video)

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War.

