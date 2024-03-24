Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Sunday, March 24, to extend heartfelt Holi greetings to the nation. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Many happy Holi wishes to all my family members of the country. May this traditional festival decorated with colours of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm into the lives of all of you." Holi 2024: Devotees Throng Ayodhya's Ram Mandir To Celebrate First Festival of Colours After Pran Pratishtha (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Extends Holi Greetings

देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को होली की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। स्नेह और सद्भाव के रंगों से सजा यह पारंपरिक पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नया उत्साह लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2024

