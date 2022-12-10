The term “police brutality” is sometimes used to refer to various human rights violations by police. Every once in a while we come across incidents of police violence. In one such incident, Bihar police were caught on camera thrashing a 13-year-old biker for violating traffic rules in Aurangabad. In the video, cops can be seen pulling down the teenager and beating him with sticks for not stopping. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. More details are awaited. Gujarat Shocker: Cops Beat Up Youths of a Community in Patan Over Argument on Parking, DSP Orders Probe.

Cops Thrash 13-Year-Old Biker for Violating Traffic Rules:

