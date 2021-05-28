Prahlad Singh Patel Accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of Insulting National Flag During COVID-19 Meets, Says 'Green Stripes of Flags Behind Him Are Enlarged':

For last few days,I was watching CM Arvind Kejriwal's press conferences & noticed that green stripe of flags behind him are enlarged. It's not in accordance with rules on depiction of national flag. I've written a letter to him, to maintain decorum of flag:Union Min Prahlad Patel pic.twitter.com/hwtN2EFWHH — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

