Before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Darbar, which is set to start today, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya has been exquisitely illuminated. As ceremonies for the holy installation begin, the opulent temple, which is nearing completion, is experiencing a fervent spiritual fervour. At 6:30 am this morning, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony got underway, and it will go on for the next three days. The final ceremonies are scheduled for June 5, which is also Ganga Dussehra, a day that is very auspicious in Hinduism. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Pran Pratishtha of ‘Ram Darbar’ on 1st Floor From June 3; Over 700 Daily Passes Likely for Darshan.

Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Illuminated Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple is illuminated with beautiful lights ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Darbar, scheduled for today, June 3. pic.twitter.com/nESAOsQVZm — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2025

