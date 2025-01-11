The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was beautifully illuminated on the occasion of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', marking the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The temple, which has become a symbol of faith and devotion, was lit up with thousands of lights, creating a mesmerizing view that captivated devotees and visitors alike. A video capturing the stunning illumination and the grandeur of the temple has surfaced on social media. Ram Mandir Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Wishes on First Anniversary of Pran Pratishtha, Says ‘Ayodhya Temple a Symbol of Faith for Generations’.

Ram Temple Illuminated To Mark First Anniversary of Pran Pratishtha

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple illuminated on the occasion of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi', the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/iySjmDP1Qh — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

