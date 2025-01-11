A video going viral on social media showing a girl dressed as Lord Ram is winning heats online. The viral clip shows a minor girl dressed as Lord Ram as she steals the limelight in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on the first anniversary of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. In the viral clip, the minor girl identified as Vedika Jaiswal says, "Jai Shree Ram". The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22, 2024, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on the Occasion of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary, Hails Temple As Monument of India’s Cultural and Spiritual Heritage.

Girl Dressed As Lord Ram Steals Limelight in Ayodhya

