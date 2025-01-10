The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025 will be taking place from January 11–13. The Pran Pratishtha first anniversary, known as the Pratishtha Dwadashi festival celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla, will be held this month. As the celebrations approach, devotees are eagerly seeking to connect with the presence of Lord Ram. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a sacred Hindu ritual, involves invoking the divine presence into an idol. This ceremony is conducted with deep faith and devotion. It will feature prayers, bhajans, kirtans, and songs. Devotees across the globe are searching for photos of Ram Lalla, longing for a glimpse of divine representation of Lord Ram. Scroll below for images of Ram Lalla. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary on January 11 or 22? Everything To Know About Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival To Celebrate the Consecration of Ram Lalla.

Ram Lalla Images

Ram Lalla Idol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Images

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Photo Credits: X)

Ram Lalla Wallpapers

Ram Lalla Idol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ram Mandir Pics

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ram Lalla Photos

Ram Lalla Idol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

