Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 tomorrow. PM Modi will host the CWG winners at his official residence in Delhi at 11 am.

Check tweet:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host all the medal winners of the #CommonwealthGames2022 at his official residence in Delhi at 11AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yBAb2vm8Sc — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

