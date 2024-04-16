A blaze engulfed a two-storey clustered structure in Budhwar Peth, Pune, today, April 16, with fire tenders swiftly responding to the scene. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. Fire tenders from the Pune Fire Department promptly arrived on the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, ensuring minimal damage to the area. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. Maharashtra Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Godown in Pune's Triveninagar Area, Multiple Fire Tender on Scene.

Blaze in Budhwar Peth

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a two-storey clustered structure in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city. No casualties have been reported. A team from the Pune Fire Department immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. (Source: Pune Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/5yTJgTLm0P — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

