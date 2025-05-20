A large hoarding collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday, May 20, trapping several two-wheelers in Pune's Sanaswadi area near Wagholi on Ahilyanagar Road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that at least seven two-wheelers were caught under the fallen structure. A video from the scene shows the massive hoarding lying across a busy area near local shops, with multiple bikes trapped beneath it and a motorcycle and bicycle toppled nearby. The incident has raised concerns about safety, evoking memories of last year’s deadly hoarding collapse in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, which claimed 17 lives. Pune Hoarding Collapse: 2 Large Hoardings Collapse Near Shell Petrol Pump Due to Strong Winds As Rain Lashes City, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Pune Hoarding Collapse

Pune, Maharashtra: Heavy rains caused a hoarding to collapse near Sansavadi on the Pune–Ahilyanagar road at Wagholi, trapping 7–8 two-wheelers underneath. No injuries were reported pic.twitter.com/oEWNJx6bI2 — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)