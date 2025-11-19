A slab collapsed during renovation work near Hotel Kapila on Dhole Patil Road in Pune around noon on Wednesday, November 19. Three fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot after reports of two people being trapped. One severely injured worker was pulled out and taken to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical. Rescue teams are continuing intensive efforts to free the second person still trapped under the debris. Maval Bridge Collapse: Bridge Across Indrayani River Near Pune Collapses; 20-25 Tourists Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway (Pics and Video).

Pune Pillar Collapse

(Photo Credits: X)

