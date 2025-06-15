A bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River in Maval taluka in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, triggering a massive rescue effort. According to Pimpri Chinchwad Police, 20 to 25 people are feared trapped in the debris, while 5 to 6 individuals have been rescued so far. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. Emergency services are on-site, and further details are awaited as rescue operations continue. Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across Major Tourist Spots in Lonavala, Maval and Other Areas; Tourist Guidelines Ban Clicking Selfies at Waterfall Edges and Steep Terrain.

Pune Bridge Collapse

Pune, Maharashtra | A bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. 10 to 15 people feared trapped. 5 to 6 people have been rescued. More details awaited: Pimpri Chinchwad Police — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

पुणे के मावल में बड़ा हादसा 👇🏼 इंद्रायणी नदी पर बना पुल ढहा 20 से 25 पर्यटकों के बहने की आशंका pic.twitter.com/marCvceywC — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) June 15, 2025

