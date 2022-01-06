125 passengers Italy-Amritsar flight of Air India have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport, said Airport Director VK Seth.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

