In a daring daylight robbery, a few armed men looted a Punjab National Bank branch at gunpoint in Amritsar. Masked and armed men can be seen scaring away people in the bank before decamping with cash. The incident took place in the Kathu Nangal area and was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the bank. Bank Robbery Caught on Camera: Robbers Clean Up Rajasthan Bank in 60 Seconds (Watch Video).

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera:

Robbers looted PNB bank in broad daylight at gunpoint in Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area. pic.twitter.com/K1B6bmgIkD — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 19, 2022

