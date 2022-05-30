Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that a judicial commission will be set up under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana HC to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

Check tweet:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces to set up judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab & Haryana HC to probe the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as #SidhuMooseWala: Punjab CMO pic.twitter.com/0KRJyrMqHA — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

